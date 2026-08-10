Make Citizens Centre Of Development Works, Ensure Timely Benefits Of Schemes: Gogawale To Raigad Officials |

Mumbai: All government departments in Raigad district should make citizens the centre of development works and ensure effective implementation of government schemes, Employment Guarantee Scheme, Horticulture and Kharbhumi Development Minister Bharat Gogawale said on Monday.

Gogawale was reviewing the current status of various departments in Raigad for 2026-27 at a meeting held at Mantralaya. He directed officials to work in coordination and ensure that citizens receive the benefits of government schemes and services within the stipulated time.

Focus On Healthcare Infrastructure

The meeting reviewed healthcare facilities and infrastructure at the medical college and hospital in Raigad. Gogawale also contacted Health Minister Prakash Abitkar over the phone and requested immediate action on proposals related to healthcare infrastructure and facilities.

He directed officials to ensure that eligible farmers in Raigad receive the benefits of the loan waiver scheme and that no beneficiary is deprived of the scheme due to lack of coordination.

The minister also reviewed the utilisation of funds sanctioned for various development works and directed officials to ensure their timely and effective use to accelerate development in the district.

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