'India Cannot Be Stopped,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis At Mumbai Tiranga Rally Ahead Of Independence Day |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said India’s rapid progress could not be stopped, despite attempts by certain forces, including foreign powers, to hinder the country’s growth.

Addressing a BJP-organised Tiranga rally in Mumbai ahead of Independence Day, Fadnavis said some foreign powers were apprehensive that India could emerge as the world’s leading superpower if its growth continued at the present pace.

‘Youth Will Take India Forward’

“India cannot be stopped,” Fadnavis said, adding that the country had emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economic power and was competing globally in sectors such as IT and artificial intelligence. He also highlighted India’s large young population.

Referring to the large gathering at the rally, Fadnavis said he could see “two oceans” — the Indian Ocean and an “ocean of the Tiranga”. He said the national flag would continue to fly as long as the sun and moon existed.

‘Ocean Of Tiranga’ At Mumbai Rally

Fadnavis also warned forces attempting to interfere in India’s internal affairs, saying they could not stop the country’s youth from taking India forward.

He said India was moving towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, and called upon citizens to remain united and carry forward the vision of a “New India”.

Recalling the Quit India Movement of August 9, 1942, Fadnavis said the present generation had a new responsibility to build a developed India and tell “anti-India forces” to leave the country.

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