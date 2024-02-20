Milind Deora Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha, Thanks CM Eknath Shinde

Milind Deora | X

Mumbai, February 20: Milind Deora, Shiv Sena candidate for Rajy sabha has been elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament. Returning Officer of the Election Commission has issued him a certificate on Tuesday, February 20. After being elected to Rajya Sabha, Milind Deora expressed his gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde on social media platform 'X'.

"Thank you to CM @mieknathshinde Ji, @ShivSenaOfc leaders, and - most importantly - all the dedicated karyakartas. I look forward to working towards the development of Mumbai, Maharashtra & India in Parliament." Deora posted.

Deora Quit Congress

Last month, Deora along with his 450 of his supporters and 9 corporators had joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, criticising the Congress leadership. On February 15, he was nominated for the Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra. CM Eknath Shinde himself accompanied him to file his nomination papers.

Apart from Deora, BJP had fielded Ashok Chavan, Medha Kulkarni and Dr. Ajit Gopchade for Rajya sabha. Former mayor and MLA Chandrakant Handore is contesting elections from Congress and Praful Patel from the Ajit Pawar led NCP.

Rajya Sabha Elections:

Last month, the election Commission of India (ECI) had announced elections for 56 Rajyasabha seats in 16 states of of India, including six seats in Maharashtra, on February 27. The elections will be held in Andhara Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Rajasthan.

Candidates could withdrawn nomination till February 20. Voting will be held on February 27 from 9 am to 5 pm results will be declared on the very same day. The elections are being held because tenure of six members from Maharashtra is being over on April 2.