Midnight Inferno In Thane’s Diva Guts 23 Parked Vehicles, Including An Auto-Rickshaw And 22 Two-Wheelers; No Casualties Reported | Video | File photo

Thane: A major fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in the Sabegaon area of Diva, Thane, reducing an auto-rickshaw and 22 two-wheelers parked along a roadside to cinders. According to official reports, no casualties or injuries were sustained during the incident.

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The incident was first reported to the emergency response team at approximately 02:02 AM on October 13, 2026. The fire erupted opposite Adarsh Vidyalaya, located behind the Diva National English School Hall in Sabegaon.

Upon receiving the alert, local police personnel and members of the fire brigade promptly arrived at the scene with one fire tender and a rescue vehicle. Together with quick-acting local residents, emergency responders launched a coordinated firefighting operation and managed to completely extinguish the blaze by around 03:16 AM. Officials confirmed that the situation was brought under full control shortly thereafter.

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Preliminary assessments reveal that all 23 vehicles were completely burnt, resulting in total financial loss for the owners. Out of the total damaged vehicles, authorities have managed to identify registration numbers and ownership details for 15 vehicles. These include an auto-rickshaw (MH 04 KX 6216) whose owner remains unknown, along with two-wheelers belonging to local residents including Ramesh Khochade (MH 08 AE 2150), Samir Jadhav (MH 01 CY 7635), Rakesh Tichkule (MH 04 MK 6406), Sandip Sharma (MH 01 EH 4289), Suyog Shirgaonkar (MH 04 JE 9234), Poonam Gupta (MH 04 MS 1135), and Balkrishna Kadam (MH 08 BD 8447).

Other identified vehicles belong to Keshav Shigwan (MH 06 CN 9689), Mahesh Pitale (MH 04 LV 7809), Vishant Sakpal (MH 03 FF 2947), Satish Karkare (MH 04 KK 6489), Vivek Chauhan (MH 04 LP 8492), Shailesh Lodhat (MH 08 BH 8726), and Laxman Shinde (MH 45 R 7424). Official details for the remaining eight two-wheelers could not be retrieved immediately as they were severely charred.

Local police and officials are investigating the cause of the fire to determine whether it was triggered by a short circuit or an act of arson.