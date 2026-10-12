Mulund Labour Camp Fire: Police Book Shapoorji Pallonji Officials Over Alleged Safety Lapses

Police are investigating alleged fire safety violations at a temporary workers' camp at the BMC's PAP housing project in Mulund East, where no casualties were reported | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: The Navghar police have registered an FIR against Nilesh Tukaram Khot, Administrative Head of Shapoorji Pallonji Company, Site Safety Officer Satish Jadhav and other concerned persons in connection with a fire at a temporary labour camp at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Project Affected Persons (PAP) housing project on Mithagar Road, Mulund (East). The case pertains to alleged negligence in causing a fire or allowing it to spread, thereby endangering human life and personal safety.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at around 1.51 pm on October 8 at a temporary labour camp located in front of Tower No. 1/E, adjacent to Kelkar College on Mithagar Road. The ground-plus-two-storey structure had been erected to accommodate construction workers at the BMC’s PAP project site.

Police Sub-Inspector Shaila Tanaji Patil, attached to the Navghar police station, was on duty as the station officer during the day shift when information about the fire was received. Police personnel rushed to the spot and found the labour camp engulfed in flames, with LPG cylinders exploding amid loud blasts. Four fire brigade teams battled the blaze for a considerable period before bringing it under control.

Around 300 workers were reportedly residing in the affected structure, which suffered extensive damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. After the fire was extinguished, fire brigade officials inspected the premises.

Project Details and Responsibilities

During the inquiry, police recorded the statement of Mangesh Ghotikar, project manager of East Pune Reality (EPR), who was present at the site. He reportedly informed the police that the BMC had awarded the PAP project, located at Plot No. 1290, 90 Feet Road, Tata Colony, Mulund (East), to EPR, with construction commencing in June 2023.

EPR had subsequently entrusted the building construction work to Shapoorji Pallonji Company Pvt. Ltd. He also stated that EPR was handling work related to the requisite government permissions for the project, as required by Shapoorji Pallonji.

According to the statement, Nilesh Khot was responsible for administrative matters at the project site, while Satish Jadhav and his team had been appointed to oversee safety. Tata Consulting Engineers had also been engaged as consultants for the project.

Other Labour Camps and Safety Concerns

During a survey of the surrounding area, police found two additional labour camps located approximately 50 to 100 metres from the site of the fire. These structures, built using GI polyurethane foam (PUF) panel sheets, comprised a ground-plus-one-storey building and a ground-plus-two-storey building.

Police were informed that approximately 1,000 to 1,100 workers were staying in these camps, with around 15 to 20 people accommodated in a single room. A kitchen used for preparing workers’ meals was also located in front of the camps.

The preliminary inspection of the fire-affected premises allegedly revealed an absence of adequate fire safety arrangements. The access roads within the camp were found to be unpaved and obstructed, potentially making evacuation difficult in an emergency.

Police also found burnt LPG cylinders at the site, reportedly following seven to eight cylinder explosions. Fire brigade personnel subsequently took the cylinders away. Electrical appliances and wires were also found lying on the ground or hanging loosely.

Assistant Commissioner Yogita S. Kolhe of the BMC’s T Ward reportedly informed officials that no fire audit had been conducted at the labour camp.

BMC Issues Notice to Project Developer

Following the incident, the BMC issued a notice to M/s East Pune Reality LLP under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. The notice alleged that building construction or related work at the MCGM PAP project site near Kelkar College, on plots bearing CTS Nos. 1289 (part), 1290 (part) and 1292 to 1297 (part), on 90 Feet Road, Mulund (East), had been undertaken or was being carried out in violation of applicable provisions of the Act, including Sections 337/342 and 347.

The police’s preliminary investigation indicated that those responsible for the project may have failed to obtain necessary legal permissions, provide adequate fire safety measures and take essential precautions to protect workers while constructing and operating the labour camp.

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Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Based on the complaint filed by PSI Shaila Patil, Navghar police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, including Section 52; the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, including Section 36(1); and applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation is underway to establish responsibility for the alleged safety violations and the circumstances that led to the fire.

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