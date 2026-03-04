Middle East Crisis: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh Demands Government Bear Flight Costs For Thousands Of Indians Stranded Abroad

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has demanded that the Central and Maharashtra governments, or Indian embassies, bear the cost of return flight tickets for Indian taxpayers stranded abroad due to the ongoing Middle East crisis. | File Pic

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has demanded that the Central and Maharashtra governments, or Indian embassies, bear the cost of return flight tickets for Indian taxpayers stranded abroad due to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

The Geopolitical Trigger and Airspace Closures

Due to US-Israel strikes on Iran beginning 28 February 2026, multiple countries including Iran, Iraq, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia and others closed their airspace. This has led to over 3,000 flight cancellations in just a few days, stranding thousands of Indians across the Gulf and transit points. Many passengers who had booked and paid full fares plus 18% GST through Indian platforms are now being forced to buy new tickets at three to five times the original price from alternative airlines.

“These citizens pay taxes honestly every year. The government benefits from this revenue. In a crisis, it is the government’s responsibility to bring them home safely without making them pay extra. Why should taxpayers bear inflated airline rates again?” asked Shaikh who has written to the Maharashtra Government urging immediate intervention through special charters or direct payment of return fares so no additional financial burden falls on citizens.

