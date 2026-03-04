Bhiwandi Land Row Erupts: Farmers Allege Revenue Department Defied Bombay HC Order, Stage Protests Against MIDC Acquisition

Tensions have escalated in Bhiwandi taluka after farmers from Bhadane and adjoining villages alleged that their land records were altered to reflect acquisition for an industrial project despite the Bombay High Court setting aside the process. | File Pic

Bhiwandi: Tensions have escalated in Bhiwandi taluka after farmers from Bhadane and adjoining villages alleged that their land records were altered to reflect acquisition for an industrial project despite the Bombay High Court setting aside the process.

The 99-Hectare Industrial Project at the Heart of the Dispute

The controversy revolves around a proposed 99-hectare land acquisition for an MIDC-led industrial and logistics park near Padgha.

The Maharashtra government had through a Government Resolution dated October 28, 2025, issued by the Industry, Energy, Labour and Mining Department approved land acquisition for industrial development in Bhadane, Atkoli, Washere and Sape villages. The land was earmarked for projects proposed under Bhadane Industrial and Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. and Atkoli Industrial and Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd.

However, the development mandate of nearly 40 villages in the taluka had already been assigned to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), leading to a jurisdictional dispute between MSRDC and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Bombay High Court Quashes MIDC Acquisition

Following objections raised by MSRDC, the matter reached the Bombay High Court. After hearing the case, the court ruled in favour of MSRDC and quashed MIDC’s land acquisition process.

Despite the court order, farmers allege that on January 14 the revenue department issued notices and made entries on the “7/12 extract” (satbara) indicating acquisition, triggering widespread anger among affected landowners.

Farmers from the four villages have united under the leadership of local representative Prakash Bhoir, staging protests against what they term as an “illegal and forceful” move. They claim the decision was taken without prior consultation or consent of local stakeholders.

Legal Challenge to Administrative Overreach

Advocate Sandeep Jadhav, representing several farmers, alleged that making entries in land records despite the High Court’s ruling amounts to deception and administrative overreach. “The acquisition has been quashed, yet changes are being reflected in official records. This raises serious legal and procedural concerns,” he said.

Local resident Monika Bhoir questioned the rationale behind the move. “Farming is our only source of livelihood. If our land is taken away, how will we survive? Offering ₹1,500 under welfare schemes cannot compensate for permanent loss of land she said asserting that villagers do not want MIDC in the area.

Farmers have made it clear that they will not surrender their fertile land for industrial development at any cost. With emotions running high, the situation in Bhadane and surrounding villages remains tense, and further administrative clarification is awaited.

