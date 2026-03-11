Middle East Crisis: Qatar Airways Announces Flights From Doha To Mumbai And Delhi On March 12-13 | Check Details

Middle East Crisis: Qatar Airways Announces Flights Between Doha, Mumbai & Delhi On March 12-13 | Full List Here | Representative pic

With Qatar Airways temporarily suspending flight operations due to the closure of Qatari airspace, the airline has released a list of limited services to and from Doha. The carrier said it is doing its best to assist passengers and help them reconnect with family and friends, including travellers flying to and from Mumbai and Delhi.

According to a press release, the airline stated that it has received temporary permission to operate a few flights in the coming days to help passengers affected by the pause. However, it clarified that these flights do not mean that normal schedules have restarted.

Moreover, it also asked passengers not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel. "The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We apologise for the disruption caused by circumstances beyond our control and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding," the airlines said.

Departure Flight From Doha On March 12

1. Cairo - DOH-CAI

2. Casablanca (DOH-CMN)

3. Johannesburg (DOH-JNB)

4. Sao Paulo (DOH-GRU)

5. New York (DOH-JFK)

6. Frankfurt (DOH-FRA)

7. Madrid (DOH-MAD)

8. London (DOH-LHR)

9. Beijing (DOH-PKX)

10. Mumbai (DOH-BOM)

11. Delhi (DOH-DEL)

12. Islamabad (DOH-ISB)

13. Colombo (DOH-CMB)

14. Jakarta (DOH-CGK)

15. Manila (DOH-MNL)

Qatar Airways Arrivals To Doha On March 12

1. Cairo (CAI-DOH)

2. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW-DOH)

3. London Heathrow (LHR-DOH)

4. Paris (CDG-DOH)

5. Madrid (MAD-DOH)

6. Rome (FCO-DOH)

7. Delhi (DEL-DOH)

8. Jeddah (JED-DOH)

9. Muscat (MCT-DOH)

10. Hong Kong (HKG-DOH)

11. Seoul (ICN-DOH)

12. Bangkok (BKK-DOH)

13. Kuala Lumpur (KUL-DOH)

14. Melbourne (MEL-DOH)

Qatar Airways Arrivals To Doha On March 13

1. Cairo - (DOH-CAI)

2. Casablanca (CMN-DOH)

3. Johannesburg (JNB-DOH)

4. Sao Paulo (GRU-DOH)

5. New York (JFK-DOH)

6. Frankfurt (FRA-DOH)

7. Madrid (MAD-DOH)

8. London (LHR-DOH)

9. Beijing (PKX-DOH)

10. Mumbai (BOM-DOH)

11. Delhi (DEL-DOH)

12. Islamabad (ISB-DOH)

13. Colombo (CMB-DOH)

14. Jakarta (CGK-DOH)

15. Manila (MNL-DOH)

The current geopolitical conflict resulted in the cancellation or limitation of thousands of flights operated by Indian and foreign carriers to and from the Middle East. The escalating tensions plunged the global aviation industry into its most severe crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic.