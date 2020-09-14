MIDC appointed to implement EMC 2.0 in Maharashtra

The state government has appointed Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the implementing agency for the development of the Centre’s Modified Electronic Manufacturing Clusters scheme (EMC 2.0) in Maharashtra. The state government, on Monday, issued the notification.

A state Industries Department officer said, under the EMC 2.0 scheme, financial assistance will be provided for Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) and Common Facility Centers (CFCs). “For EMC projects up to 50 per cent of the project cost (for a project on 100 acre up to Rs 70 crore), the central government will provide financial assistance and the balance 50 per cent will be borne by the state government or State Planning Authority. For CFCs, 75 per cent of the project cost (up to Rs 75 crore) will come from the central government and the remaining 25 per cent will be borne by the concerned state government or State Planning Authority.” The government, for the effective implementation of the scheme, has therefore appointed MIDC as implementing agency

The objective of the scheme is to provide support for the creation of world class infrastructure along with common facilities and amenities, including Ready Built Factory (RBF) sheds or Plug and Play facilities to attract major global electronics manufacturers along with their supply chain to set up units. The scheme will fortify the linkage between domestic and international market by strengthening supply chain responsiveness, consolidation of suppliers, decreased time to market and lower logistics costs.