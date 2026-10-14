MIDC Announces 10 Per Cent Water Cut In Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar As Barvi Dam Reserves Shrink; Weekly 36-Hour Shutdowns From October 22

MIDC has scheduled water supply suspensions from October 15 and weekly 36-hour interruptions from October 22, urging residents and industries to store water in advance | AI Generated Representational Image

Dombivli, October 14, 2026: Residents of Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar are set to face water supply disruptions after the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) announced a 10% cut in water allocation due to concerns over available reserves in the Barvi Dam.

The measures will affect residential areas, industrial zones and surrounding gram panchayats, with a 24-hour shutdown scheduled this week, followed by recurring 36-hour supply interruptions every week.

S. V. Raut, Executive Engineer of MIDC’s Dombivli division, said the decision follows directions issued by the Maharashtra government’s Water Resources Department on October 5. Reduced rainfall this year, the potential impact of El Niño, the early withdrawal of the monsoon and the possibility of below-normal rainfall next year have necessitated careful planning of available water stocks until August 31, 2027.

24-Hour Shutdown From October 15

As an initial measure, water supply from MIDC’s Barvi water treatment plant at Jambhul will remain suspended for 24 hours from midnight on October 15 to midnight on October 16. Subsequently, from October 22, the supply will be shut every week from midnight on Thursday until noon on Saturday, resulting in a 36-hour disruption.

The scheduled shutdowns will affect the Dombivli and Taloja industrial areas, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and other adjoining gram panchayats dependent on the supply system.

Households And Industries Face Disruptions

The recurring shutdowns are likely to put additional pressure on households and industrial establishments, particularly if water pressure remains low after supplies are restored. Industries dependent on a steady supply for their operations may also need to make alternative arrangements to manage the scheduled interruptions.

MIDC Advises Consumers To Store Water

Raut has urged domestic and industrial consumers to store adequate water before each shutdown and use available supplies judiciously to avoid hardship. He also cautioned that normal supply pressure may not be restored immediately after the scheduled interruptions.

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MIDC’s Dombivli division has informed its headquarters and the concerned civic bodies and agencies about the revised supply schedule to facilitate coordination and necessary arrangements.

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