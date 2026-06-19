MHT-CET PCB 2026 Results Declared: Four Students Score 100 Percentile, All From Maharashtra | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Thursday announced the results of the second-attempt MHT-CET examination for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group conducted for admission to Pharmacy and Agriculture professional courses for the academic year 2026-27. Four students from Maharashtra achieved a perfect 100 percentile score in the examination.

According to the CET Cell, all four top scorers are from Maharashtra, including two female students. The students who secured 100 percentile are Zeel Hitesh Cheda from Palghar, Mohanish Maruti Bhosale from Pune, Muskan Mukesh Nathani from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Raushmeet Gupta from Mumbai City.

The second-attempt examination was conducted on May 10 and 11, 2026, across four sessions. A total of 1,16,540 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 95,631 appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of 82.06 per cent. Female candidates outnumbered male candidates, with 60,285 girls appearing for the test compared to 35,345 boys. One transgender candidate also appeared for the examination.

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Of the total candidates who appeared, 94,983 were from Maharashtra, while 648 were from other states. The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at 184 centres spread across all 36 districts of Maharashtra. Unlike previous years, no examination centres were set up outside the state.

Zeel Hitesh Cheda of Palghar emerged as a standout performer by securing 100 percentile in both the first and second attempts of the MHT-CET PCB examination. Among category-wise toppers, Sahim Sakib Patwegar from Kolhapur secured the highest percentile in the OBC category with 99.99 percentile, while Girish Mangalsing Gothwal from Jalgaon topped the DT/VJ category with 99.98 percentile.

The CET Cell noted that this year marks the first time that candidates were given two opportunities to appear for MHT-CET examinations in the PCM and PCB groups, as well as MBA/MMS courses. The decision was taken on the directions of Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil to provide Maharashtra students with opportunities similar to those available in national-level examinations such as JEE (Main).

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For candidates who appeared in both attempts, the higher percentile score will be considered for admissions. The CET Cell has made the results available through students’ login portals, while the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for Pharmacy and Agriculture courses is expected to commence shortly.

With the declaration of the PCB second-attempt results, the CET Cell has now announced 19 examination results conducted during the current admission cycle.