ICAI Dismisses Social Media Claims On Security Breach In CA Exam Portal | File Pic

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday rubbished social media messages claiming a security breach in its examination-related portal, assuring students that the integrity of the examination has not been violated.

Advising students to ignore false, baseless and mischievous campaign on social media, the Institute, in a statement, said, "The ICAI has come across certain posts and reports circulating in social media alleging a security breach in an ICAI examination-related portal and claimed unauthorised access to ICAI examination records. These unverified claims have caused concern and confusion among students, members and other stakeholders."

"In this regard, ICAI clarifies that the portal being referred to, namely examiners.icaiexam.icai.org, is a training portal used exclusively for examiner orientation and has nothing to do with exam-related records as claimed in these social media posts," it added.

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The Institute said, "The ICAI assure all stakeholders that there has been no compromise of candidates' examination records, answer books, marks data, or any sensitive information related to the examination process."

"The ICAI urges the stakeholders not to give any credence to such a false, baseless and mischievous campaign," the statement said.

The statement said the ICAI has viewed the matter seriously and assures that stringent action in accordance with law will be taken against persons spreading such rumours and false claims.

"The ICAI further reiterates that its examination processes are robust, totally secure and supported by a strong information technology infrastructure with multiple layers of safeguards to protect the integrity and confidentiality of examination-related data," it added.

"Students, members and all stakeholders are, therefore, advised not to believe such rumours and false campaigns in social media and requested to refer only to official communications issued by ICAI for authentic updates," the statement said.

The advisory from ICAI comes close to similar alert issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh cautioning National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 aspirants and their parents against social media rackets that lure aspiring doctors by offering to sell 'leaked paper' in exchange for hefty amounts of money.

He said the temporary suspension of the Telegram application till June 22 is a conscious step to check misleading claims and fake news.

He also advised students to focus on their preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 on June 21 without being distracted by scammers' offers to sell 'leaked paper'.

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