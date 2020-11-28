MHT CET 2020: PCM and PCB group results likely to be announced today on mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Examination Cell, Maharastra is likely to announce results of common entrance tests held for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) groups.

Once declared, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On November 27, State Education Minister, Uday Samant had confirmed that the results of all the common entrance tests held by the State Common Entrance Examination Cell will be released by December 5.

Earlier the State Cell also released the result for various courses.

As per the information given by Samant, the admission process will start from the first week of December.

Steps to check the result: