MHT CET 2020: Click here to check schedule for engineering, pharmacy and agricultural entrance tests

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the revised schedule for the MHT CET 2020 on official website mahacet.org.

The entrance tests will start from October 1 and will end on October 20.

The engineering entrance exam will start on October 12 and will conclude on October 20.

The revised schedule is as follows:

PCB Group: 1 st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th October 2020

PCM Group: 12th, 13th 14th, 15th, 16th, 19th, 20th October 2020

MHT CET 2020 is being conducted on multiple days and in multiple slots to avoid overcrowding of students at examination centres in the wake of COVID-19.

Maharastra CET cell will soon release the SoP and details about COVID19 guidelines for conducting the examination.

The examination is usually conducted in the month of May. However, this year, due to COVID-19, MHT CET 2020 was postponed.