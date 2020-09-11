JEE 2020: NTA likely to declare results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; click here to know more

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Result today.

According to the information on jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main 2020 result will be announced tentatively on September 11. Followed by it, On September 12, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin.

Earlier, the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', also had tweeted that NTA JEE Main result will be out soon.

Once declared, the students will be able to check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Fill in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references

JEE Main 2020 was held between September 1 and September 6.