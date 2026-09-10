MHADA To Showcase Kamathipura Cluster Redevelopment Plan To Residents On September 11 | File Pic

Mumbai: The proposed layout of the ambitious Kamathipura Cluster Redevelopment Project will be presented to local residents and stakeholders on Friday, September 11, as the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) moves to take the redevelopment plan forward through greater public participation.

Layout presentation planned

The presentation, being organised jointly by MHADA's Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) and the Kamathipura Vikas Samiti, will be held at 6 pm at Akhil Padmashali Samaj, Bhavna Baug, Kamathipura, 6th Lane.

The cluster redevelopment project, planned across approximately 34 acres, covers around 943 cessed buildings and 349 non-cessed buildings. More than 8,000 residents and tenants are associated with the project, including around 6,625 residential and 1,376 commercial tenants apart from approximately 800 landlords.

Redevelopment plan details

The project is aimed at replacing the area's ageing and dilapidated structures with safer and modern housing while undertaking comprehensive redevelopment of the neighbourhood. The Government of Maharashtra has proposed an integrated redevelopment mechanism for both cessed and non-cessed properties in Kamathipura under a Government Resolution issued on January 12, 2023.

The redevelopment is being undertaken by the MBRRB under Regulation 33(9) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034. Bhagirathi Housing Pvt. Ltd. and Mathi Developers Pvt. Ltd. have been appointed as the Construction and Development Agencies (C&DA), while MHADA has been designated as the Nodal Agency as well as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the project.

Read Also AERA Waives Off Landing Charges For International Flights At NMIA After Airport Operator Says...

Residents to receive project briefing

During Friday's presentation, MHADA is expected to explain the proposed layout and provide details about the rehabilitation strategy, beneficiaries, infrastructure, civic amenities, environmental measures and future development plan for the area.

The initiative is also intended to give tenants, landlords, landholders and other local stakeholders an opportunity to understand how the proposed redevelopment will be structured and how rehabilitation will be carried out.

Also Watch:

Focus on planned transformation

Kamathipura, one of Mumbai's oldest and historically significant neighbourhoods, has evolved over several decades and contains a mix of residential and commercial establishments. Given the area's dense development and ageing building stock, the cluster approach is intended to facilitate redevelopment on a larger scale rather than relying on individual building-wise redevelopment.

The authority is also positioning the redevelopment as an opportunity for the planned, sustainable and inclusive transformation of Kamathipura.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/