MHADA To Conduct Lottery Draw For 2,640 Mumbai Flats On August 6; Over 75,000 Applications Received | Sourced

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will conduct the computerized lottery draw for 2,640 residential flats under the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board on August 6, bringing to a close one of its most awaited housing lotteries this year.

Lottery Draws Strong Demand With Nearly 29 Applicants Per Flat

The lottery had received an overwhelming response, with 75,366 applications submitted for the 2,640 homes, translating to an average of 28.54 applications for every flat.

The draw, which was initially scheduled to be announced in June, was deferred due to the Model Code of Conduct that came into force for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. MHADA had earlier stated that the lottery schedule would be declared only after the election process concluded.

Scheme Includes New, Redeveloped and Unsold Housing Units

The lottery covers 2,640 flats offered through the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board and the Mumbai Buildings Repair and Reconstruction Board. The inventory comprises newly constructed homes, flats received from developers under Development Control Regulations (DCR) 33(5) and 33(7), and unsold units from previous schemes where waiting lists had lapsed.

Applications for the lottery were invited through an advertisement published on March 30, 2026, with the application window closing on May 28, 2026. MHADA attributed the strong response to reduced prices for selected projects, modern amenities, parking facilities, quality construction, prime locations and pricing that is below prevailing market rates.

Homes Spread Across Multiple Mumbai Neighbourhoods

The housing stock is spread across several Mumbai locations, including Kannamwar Nagar (Vikhroli), Patra Chawl-Siddharth Nagar (Goregaon), Old Magathane and Gorai (Borivali), Subhash Nagar (Chembur), Gandhinagar (Bandra), Pantnagar (Ghatkopar), Girgaon, Wadala, Kopri and Tunga (Powai), Lokmanya Nagar (Dadar), Pahadi Goregaon and Antop Hill.

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The scheme offers homes across all income categories, including 145 flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 858 for the Lower Income Group (LIG), 798 for the Middle Income Group (MIG), and 839 for the Higher Income Group (HIG).

Among the major attractions of this year's lottery was MHADA's decision to reduce the prices of 1,221 under-construction flats under Schemes 538 and 539 at Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East) by 7.5 per cent. Of these, 610 flats were earmarked exclusively for the HIG category under newly introduced Schemes 538-A and 539-A, offering buyers an opportunity to purchase homes at prices lower than comparable market rates.

MHADA officials said the computerized draw will determine the successful applicants for the housing scheme, with further details regarding the allotment process to be announced following the lottery.

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