MHADA to act against caretakers of gardens restricting public entry

Mumbai: Gardens and playgrounds leased out by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to caretakers usually private trusts appointed for their maintenance are now under the scanner, with an internal audit being initiated by MHADA to take stock of any violations of lease conditions, particularly regarding any unauthorised nature of commercial exploitation of the property or illegal restrictions imposed on public access to the grounds.
In a significant stock-taking exercise, MHADA Vice President Milind Mhaiskar has instructed his team of officials to compile an exhaustive report, within seven days, on all such gardens and playgrounds given out on rent or caretaker basis by MHADA to private caretakers.
The action has been initiated on a letter from BJP leader and MHADA’s Mumbai board chairman Madhu Chavan, in which he has urged MHADA to crack down on caretakers of MHADA gardens or playgrounds who have been acting as the owners of the properties.
"Since I am on election duty, I am not aware of the issue raised by the Chairman. However, if he has made any such demand, a fact check will be done of all such grounds and gardens where caretakers have been appointed and action will be taken for breach of norms, if any," Radhakrishnan B, Chief Officer of the Mumbai Board of MHADA told FPJ.
