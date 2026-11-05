MHADA Rental Housing Portal To Launch By November-End, Over 500 Unsold Flats To Be Listed Initially | FPJ

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is preparing to launch its rental housing portal by the end of November, with plans to initially offer more than 500 unsold flats from its housing lotteries on rent. The platform is also being integrated with additional services to create a more organised rental housing system and enable tenants and landlords to access services through a common digital interface.

Portal Aims To Reduce Brokerage Costs

The portal aims to connect prospective tenants directly with available properties, allowing them to view details such as location, rent and facilities. By reducing dependence on property brokers and middlemen, the initiative is expected to help tenants save on brokerage charges and make the process of finding accommodation more transparent.

E-Court Facility For Rental Disputes

A key feature being developed is the integration of an e-court facility to address rental housing disputes. Following a recent government notification that designates Divisional Commissioners of Police (DCPs) as competent authorities to handle rental housing disputes in Mumbai, MHADA is working towards setting up e-courts. Disputes are proposed to be addressed through the portal, bringing the grievance-redressal mechanism into the digital system.

Private Developers May List Vacant Homes

MHADA is also looking to expand the number of properties available on the platform beyond its own housing stock. It has held discussions with developer associations, including CREDAI-MCHI and NAREDCO, to explore the possibility of listing homes owned by private developers for rental purposes. The move could help bring vacant and unsold inventory into the rental market and increase the range of accommodation available to prospective tenants.

The initial offering of over 500 MHADA flats is intended to put unoccupied housing stock to productive use while providing rental options to people who may not be ready to purchase a home.

Wider Rental Housing Policy For MMR

The portal is part of a wider state government effort to strengthen the formal rental housing market across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The proposed rental housing policy envisages a larger role for rental accommodation in upcoming housing developments, with 30-40% of homes in projects across the MMR potentially earmarked for this purpose.

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The proposed framework has also suggested monthly rents of up to Rs 15,000 for homes measuring up to 400 sq ft, along with incentives to encourage private developers to participate. Affordable rental homes are envisaged within around 15 minutes of railway and Metro stations to improve access for working professionals, students and migrant employees.

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