MHADA Launches DigiMHADA App To Digitize Housing Services, Ensure Transparency & Simplify Citizen Interactions Efficiently

Mumbai: In a move aimed at strengthening digital governance and improving citizen services, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Monday launched its mobile application ‘DigiMHADA’, which will bring a range of housing and administrative services onto a single digital platform.

The application was inaugurated by MHADA Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal at an event held at the authority’s headquarters in Bandra (East).

Officials said the platform is designed to make MHADA’s services more accessible, transparent and efficient by enabling citizens to access them digitally without frequent visits to government offices.

One of the key features of the app is access to information related to MHADA’s computerized housing lotteries conducted by its regional boards. Through the platform, citizens will be able to obtain scheme details, register online for lotteries, upload documents and track the status of their applications.

The system is expected to provide applicants with verified and timely information about housing schemes and official announcements, enabling them to take informed decisions from anywhere.

Speaking at the launch, Jaiswal highlighted the importance of digital transformation in public administration and reiterated the government’s focus on citizen-centric governance. He said the app aims to simplify service delivery, reduce paperwork and ensure that official information reaches citizens directly through a reliable platform.

In addition to housing-related services, the application allows users to file applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act online. Officials said the feature will help ensure transparency and time-bound responses while allowing authorities to monitor the disposal of RTI requests more efficiently.

During the event, MHADA also introduced its official WhatsApp account to improve communication with citizens. Residents can connect with the authority through the number 9326258911 to receive responses to queries and download application forms. A WhatsApp icon has also been integrated into both the DigiMHADA application and MHADA’s official website.

A live demonstration of the app was conducted during the launch to explain its interface and key features. The application offers several services, including e-billing, services provided by MHADA’s regional boards under the Right to Service Act, official notifications, visitor management systems, information on ongoing and completed projects, grievance redressal, e-auctions, contractor registration and the Auto DCR permission system.

Other features include applications for tenement allotment from the master list, access to MHADA resolutions, blogs and social media updates, as well as a ‘Near Me’ option that helps users locate nearby services and facilities.

According to MHADA officials, the DigiMHADA platform aligns with broader e-governance objectives of improving transparency, accountability and efficiency in public service delivery. They added that strong data security measures and verified digital processes have been built into the system to safeguard users’ personal information.

Officials said the initiative is expected to significantly reduce the need for citizens to visit MHADA offices physically while strengthening digital engagement between the authority and the public.

