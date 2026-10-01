MHADA Konkan Board Lottery Likely During Diwali 2026 With 2,500 Homes; 1,300 Units Under 20 Per Cent Housing Scheme

Around 2,500 homes could be offered in the upcoming MHADA Konkan Board lottery, with a major share coming from the 20% housing scheme | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Konkan Board is likely to conduct its next housing lottery during Diwali, offering around 2,500 homes to applicants. The advertisement for the lottery is expected to be issued during the Dussehra period, a Konkan Board senior official informed.

1,300 Homes Under 20% Scheme

Of the total homes, around 1,300 are expected to be those handed over to MHADA by private developers under the 20% housing scheme. This is likely to be the final lottery featuring homes allotted to MHADA under this scheme.

The 20% scheme homes are expected to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. These units are located across the jurisdictions of the Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli and Vasai-Virar municipal corporations and are intended for beneficiaries from the economically weaker and low-income groups.

These units generally attract strong demand as they form part of projects developed by private builders, resulting in a higher number of applications for the category in MHADA lotteries.

Board Examines Additional Units

The Konkan Board is also examining the possibility of increasing the number of homes offered in the upcoming lottery. Officials are gathering details of additional 20% scheme units that may become available from private developers’ projects.

The authority is also reviewing cases where homes allotted in previous lotteries were not accepted by beneficiaries. Such surrendered or unclaimed units, if available, could be included in the upcoming lottery.

20% Scheme Rules Under Review

Under the existing provisions, developers undertaking housing projects spread over 4,000 sq m or more are required to provide 20% of the project’s homes to the government.

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These homes have so far been distributed through MHADA’s lottery system. However, following irregularities reported in the process of handing over such homes in Nashik and other areas, the government has decided to change the mechanism.

Under the revised arrangement, the 20% scheme homes will subsequently be sold through the respective local municipal bodies instead of being allotted through MHADA lotteries.

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