MHADA Issues Stop-Work Notice To Matunga's Mahavir Compound Redevelopment Project, 95 Shop Owners Await Possession |

Mumbai: The wait of around 95 shop owners to have possession of their commercial units in Mahavir Compound on Bhandarkar Road near Kabutar khana, Matunga, has got longer as the project has received stop work notice from the MHADA's Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB).

MHADA Flags Non-Compliance Over Rehabilitation Flat And Pending Rent

The stop work issued for the project on October 09 states that developer has failed to comply with the order passed by MBRRB and condition of the NOC in regards to providing a rehab tenement to one Pratibha Doshi of carpet area 544.98 sq ft and paid pending rent penalty/interest to her.

The developer says the tenant can take possession of the ready flat (which is less than 544 sq ft) any day and some the matter, however, Doshi is firm on either promised carpet area flat or compensation against the reduced size as per market rate.

Residential Towers Completed In 2023, Commercial Section Remains Stalled

The project consisting of two winged 22 floored residential rehabilitation towers and a commercial building commenced in 2016, of which the residential section with 164 units was completed 2023, and has partial occupation certificate (OC). But the work of the commercial section is stalled. The residential high-rises of the project is known as Mahavir Ville CHS.

Dhirendra Thakkar, owner of Madhu book depot within Mahavir Compound said, "The project began in 2016-17 and since then we are waiting for our new shops. The previous developer has construction commercial units below the residential towers, which is against the CC issued by the BMC. They are illegal." Thakkar said the entire project cost would be anywhere near Rs 1500 crore.

MHADA Records Still List Satra Property Developers As Official Developer

The previous developer for the project was M/s Satra Property Developers, and after commercial transaction the current developer is M/s Firstwave Developers. A senior official from MHADA said, "The stop work notice is addressed to Satra Property Developers since the file regarding Firstwave's appointment as a new developer is still with the Chief Officer for final clearance. Thus on MHADA's official records Satra is still the official developer. The further communication will be served to new developer after the file is cleared."

Pranav Mehta of Firstwave Developer said, "We are working towards revocation of stop work. We want to start the work at the earliest and complete the project. The earlier plan was different. We now propose a five floored commercial building, including the rehabilitation of earlier shop owners and some saleable units. We have submitted revised plan and waiting for it to be approved."

Regarding Doshi's case Mehta said, "Their unit is in residential section and is ready for them to possesion. We are now working towards commencing work on commercial building and complete the project on time."

Local activist Chetan Trivedi said, "No further CC should be given till irregularities are cleared officially. No IOD should be given till plan is approved and no further Amendment should be allowed in plan to reduce the risk of rehab tenants/new buyers. To reduce corruption/ irregularities and delay in redevelopment projects, any complaint from rehab tenants regarding transit rent should be warned once and later the whole project should be stopped till clearance upto two months and later tender should be invited to appoint new developer stop delay in redevelopment."

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