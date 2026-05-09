MHADA Holds Meeting On Redevelopment Of 68 LIC-Owned Cessed Buildings In Mumbai

Meeting Held of Old Cessed Buildings Owned by LIC on redevelopment By MHADA | Sourced

Mumbai, May 9: A meeting was recently held at the MHADA Headquarters in Bandra (East) under the chairmanship of MHADA Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), organised by the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, to discuss the redevelopment process of old and dilapidated cessed buildings owned by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in Mumbai city.

68 LIC-owned cessed buildings identified

There are a total of 68 cessed buildings owned by LIC in Mumbai city, located in the Fort, Girgaon, Matunga and Dadar areas.

A large number of residential and commercial tenants/residents currently occupy these buildings, many of which have become extremely old and structurally dangerous.

Redevelopment of these buildings has become essential to prevent potential loss of life and property of the residents.

Redevelopment plans discussed during meeting

During the meeting, detailed information regarding the redevelopment of LIC’s cessed buildings was presented and discussed.

The discussion covered the current condition of the buildings, the need for rehabilitation of tenants, the administrative procedures required for redevelopment and planning for the next stages of the process.

It was stated that the redevelopment process would prioritise the interests of residents and focus on creating safe, modern and sustainable housing arrangements.

LIC expresses interest in redevelopment

Officials from LIC stated that the corporation is interested in redeveloping its own buildings.

MHADA Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal assured that MHADA would extend full cooperation for the speedy redevelopment of these buildings.

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Over 1,700 tenants residing in buildings

In Mumbai city, LIC owns a total of 68 buildings, including 39 in Fort, 18 in Girgaon, three in Matunga and eight in Dadar.

These 68 buildings currently house a total of 1,764 tenants/residents, including 815 residential and 949 commercial occupants.

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