MGL Allays Fears Over Gas Shortage, Says Domestic Supplies Secure Amid Geopolitical Crisis

Mumbai: "In view of the prevailing geopolitical developments affecting global energy markets, there have been speculations regarding possible curtailment of gas supplies by MGL to its customers. Currently no reduction in gas availability is being faced by MGL and MGL continues to maintain normal CNG & PNG supplies across its operational areas.

Domestic Household Gas Fully Met from Indigenous Production

"It may be noted that MGL receives 100% of gas required to meet domestic household supplies from domestically produced gas. Similarly a large majority of gas required for our CNG supply is also domestically produced. In case gas supplies to MGL are curtailed due to problems in LNG import, there could be some impact on gas supply to MGLs industrial and commercial customers. This however would be mitigated as almost all of these customers have recourse to alternative hydrocarbon fuels like FO, LSHS, LDO, LPG etc," the company added.

