Mumbai Metro Last Mile Bid: 28 Share Auto/Taxi Routes

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved 28 share auto rickshaw / taxi routes for better last mile connectivity to Metro users. The proposal aims to connect commuters using Metro services with other parts of the city. MMRTA has also finalised the fares for different routes.

Officials said the decision will drastically change the way metro users navigate the bustling city, possibly eliminating the longstanding challenge of bridging the gap between metro services and final destinations.

Trial period

For seamless transition, a six-month trial period will be initiated. For the inaugural phase, 28 metro stations with high footfall have been handpicked; it’s here that multiple routes for rickshaws and taxis will be designated.

Additionally, plans are in motion to unveil an extensive list of over 40 potential shared rickshaw and taxi routes covering areas around metro stations and densely populated neighbourhoods.

First phase

The first phase of 20 shared rickshaw and taxi stands will soon become operational at metro stations under the jurisdiction of Borivali RTO. These stations include Versova, DN Nagar, Andheri, Chakala, Goregaon, Aarey, Dindoshi, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Kandivali, Dahisar, Dahisar East, Anand Nagar, Kandarpada, Malad West, National Park, Devipada, Mandapeshwar, Eksar, Borivali, and Shimpoli. MMRTA has also granted approval for a dozen stands at eight metro stations under the jurisdiction of Andheri RTO as well – Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara, Versova, Jogeshwari East, Western Express Highway, Airport Road, and Marol Naka.

