Metro Construction Lapse? Iron Rod Strikes Biker’s Head In Kalyan, Leaves Youth Critical | File Pic

Kalyan: A youth was seriously injured after a piece of heavy iron reinforcement rod allegedly fell from a Metro construction site onto his head while he was travelling on a motorcycle in Kalyan East on Wednesday. The injured youth, identified as Abdul Haque is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fortis Hospital.

According to information available Haque was travelling pillion on his friend Hitanshu’s motorcycle from Kalyan East towards Ulhasnagar when the incident occurred. As they passed the Metro construction stretch a piece of iron rod reportedly fell from the site and struck Haq on the head leaving him seriously injured.

Following the incident Haque began feeling dizzy and suffered bleeding from his head. He was immediately rushed to Meera Hospital in Kalyan East where doctors provided initial treatment and conducted the necessary examinations. Considering the severity of his injuries he was subsequently shifted to Fortis Hospital for further treatment where he remains in the ICU.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Kolsewadi police station. Police were informed about the incident and are looking into the matter. No case had been registered at the time of reporting and details regarding the responsibility of the contractor or any specific safety lapse were yet to be established.

Safety at Metro construction sites under scrutiny

The incident has once again raised concerns over safety arrangements at Metro construction sites in busy urban areas. Metro Line 12 construction work passes through heavily used stretches, where motorists and pedestrians remain exposed to potential risks if construction materials are not properly secured.

Residents have raised concerns over the adequacy of protective barricades, safety nets and other safeguards required to prevent construction material from falling onto roads used by the public. The latest incident has renewed calls for stricter monitoring of construction activities and enforcement of safety standards.

Similar accidents at construction sites in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi have previously raised concerns over public safety during infrastructure work.

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Demand for accountability

Local residents have urged the authorities and police to investigate the incident and establish whether negligence contributed to Haq’s injuries. They have also called for adequate safety nets, protective barriers and proper securing of construction materials to prevent such incidents.

Residents said that if negligence by the contractor or other responsible agencies is established, strict action should be taken to ensure that public safety is not compromised during ongoing Metro construction work.

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