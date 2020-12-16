Metro car shed project at Kanjurmarg to save almost Rs 5,500 crores, says Aaditya Thackeray

Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the metro car shed project at Mumbai's Kanjurmarg and has asked Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo.

Maharashtra government is ready to take back its October 15, 2020 order of land allotment to MMRDA for metro car shed at Kanjurmarg.

In November, the Central government had asked the Maharashtra government to stop the MMRDA from developing a metro car shed.

Aarey metro car shed project was opposed by environmentalists and others last year in a bid to protect the stretch of forest area considered as the lungs of the city.