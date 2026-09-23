Metro 9 Kashigaon Accident: Wooden Ply Falls From Under-Construction Bridge, Injures 23-Year-Old; Storekeeper Booked | FP Photo

Mira Road: Kashimira police have registered a case against a metro project storekeeper for alleged negligence after a heavy wooden ply fell from an under-construction Metro 9 bridge in Kashigaon and injured a 23-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.

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The incident occurred at Kashigaon, where work on the second phase of Metro 9 between Kashigaon and Mira-Bhayandar is currently underway under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The victim, Shadab Mansuri (23), was standing below the metro bridge when a heavy wooden ply used in the construction work fell from the structure and hit him. He sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

Following the incident, Kashimira police on Tuesday registered a case against the metro project storekeeper, identified as Kamruddin, for alleged negligence.

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According to police, the wooden ply had been used during the construction work and had become old. The storekeeper was expected to dispose of it, but instead of keeping it safely inside the project store, he allegedly left it in the open, police said.

“The wooden ply was old and was supposed to be disposed of. However, it was kept in the open instead of being stored safely, resulting in the accident,” said Rajendra Kamble, senior inspector of Kashimira police station.

Police said they will also write to the MMRDA seeking an explanation regarding the incident. The Metro 9 work is being executed through contractor J Kumar.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety measures being followed at the ongoing Metro construction site, particularly in areas where construction activity is taking place close to roads and public spaces.