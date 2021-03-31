'Merely an eyewash': Devendra Fadnavis after MVA govt sets up panel to probe Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after it set up a high-level one-man panel to probe the corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Fadnavis said the panel, comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Justice Kailash U. Chandiwal, is "merely an eyewash and does not solve any purpose looking at the gravity & severity of the allegations!"

In a series of tweets, Fadnavis said, "Constitution of Hon Justice K. U. Chandiwal Committee for probing the allegations against HM Anil Deshmukh, is just of committee nature and not as a judicial commission."

He added that the committee, which is told to submit its report within six months, has no power. "Neither it is constituted nor has been given the powers under The Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952 as was done in case of Hon Justice Zoting Committee during our tenure," he said.

"Now the question remains how will a retired judge without power enquire against a sitting Home Minister?" he further questioned.