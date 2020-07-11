Megastar Amitabh Bacchan and his son Abhishek have been tested positive coronavirus

Megastar Amitabh Bacchan and his son Abhishek Bacchan have been tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday evening. Both have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after mild symptoms of covid-19. However the hospital refused to release any statement citing patient privacy.

“Both were brought to the hospital after they showed mild symptoms of corona. However, he is stable now and will be discharged soon,” said hospital source.

A 77-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter, saying his family and staff members have undergone tests and are now waiting for their results. He also requested everyone who had come in contact with him over the last 10 days to get tested. “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !,” Amitabh Bacchan tweeted.

Meanwhile, BMC has also collected samples of close contacts who have come in contact with Bacchan family.

An hour after senior Bacchan updated his health details on twitter, Junior Bacchan also took his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Health minister Rajesh Tope said “Abhishek and amitabh both have mild symptoms. Rest family members report are negative.”