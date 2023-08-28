Mega Rally in Kolhapur: Dy CM Ajit Pawar to be Honoured at NCP's 'Accountability Rally'

Mega Rally in Kolhapur: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to be Honored at NCP's 'Accountability Rally' | PTI

Mumbai: Following a warm welcome in Baramati and addressing gatherings in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is gearing up to lead a grand rally in Kolhapur on Sunday, September 10.

The NCP event, named the 'Accountability Rally,' will feature a civic felicitation for Ajit Pawar in recognition of his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister. The rally, in conjunction with State Party President Sunil Tatkare, will showcase considerable strength and support, as emphasized by A Y Patil, the district NCP chief.

It's important to note that the rally is not a direct response to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's recent event in the city. Rather, it signifies our deep respect and admiration for Ajit Dada, Patil clarified. He added that although Deputy Chief Minister Pawar was present in the city for the flag hoisting ceremony on August 15, his packed schedule prevented a felicitation that day, thus prompting the organization of a separate program. Ajit Pawar's significant contributions to the development of Kolhapur make him deserving of this honor, Patil emphasized.

Read Also Maharashtra: Tussle Between Uncle And Nephew Intensifies As Ajit Pawar Asserts Claim Over NCP

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)