Mega Block Alert: Mumbai Suburban Trains To Face Cancellations, Diversions Over Weekend |

Mumbai: Mumbai commuters are likely to face travel disruptions this weekend as Central and Western Railways undertake major infrastructure works, leading to the cancellation, diversion and short-termination of several suburban and long-distance train services.

The biggest impact will be felt on the Central Railway network, where special mega blocks have been planned for girder launching works at Sion Road Over Bridge and a new Foot Over Bridge at Diva station. In addition, Western Railway will carry out a jumbo block on the Harbour Line on Sunday for maintenance work between Bandra and Goregaon stations.

Central Railway will impose a special traffic and power block between Matunga and Kurla during the nights of June 13 and June 14 for launching girders as part of the ongoing fifth and sixth railway line project between CSMT and Kurla. During the block period, train services on all lines in the affected section will remain suspended. Several local trains have been cancelled, while many others will either terminate at Kurla, Parel, Thane or Kalyan, or originate from these stations instead of their regular terminals. A number of mail and express trains will also run with revised schedules.

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The disruption is expected to affect late-night travellers on Friday and early-morning commuters on Saturday, particularly those travelling from Kasara, Karjat, Ambarnath, Titwala, Kalyan and Thane. Railway officials have advised passengers to check train timings before starting their journey and make alternate travel arrangements wherever necessary.

Adding to commuter inconvenience, Central Railway will undertake another special block at Diva station on Saturday night for the launching of girders for a new Foot Over Bridge. Local train services between Thane and Kalyan will remain completely suspended during the block. Some trains will be diverted to the fast corridor and may skip halts at Thakurli and Kopar, resulting in delays of up to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Western Railway will operate a jumbo block on the Harbour Line between Bandra and Goregaon from 10.30 am to 3 pm on Sunday. All Harbour Line suburban services running on the CSMT-Bandra and CSMT/Panvel-Goregaon corridors will remain cancelled during this period. A few slow-line services on the Churchgate-Goregaon route will also be affected.

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