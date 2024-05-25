Meethi River Development: BMC Demolishes 149 Illegal Encroachments On Santacruz-Chembur Road (VIDEO) |

Mumbai: L ward of BMC demolished 149 constructions which were coming in between Meethi River widening work. BMC workers and officers were demolishing the structures from last two days and finally succeed to clear the eight thousand square metre area from the encroachment.

📢मिठी नदी रूंदीकरण प्रकल्प कार्यक्षेत्रात अडथळा ठरणाऱ्या एकूण १४९ बांधकामांचे निष्कासन करण्याची कार्यवाही काल (२४ मे) आणि आज (२५ मे) अशा सलग दोन दिवसात करण्यात आली.



🔨माननीय उच्च न्यायालयाने निष्कासन कार्यवाहीला परवानगी दिल्यानंतर एल विभागाच्या वतीने सांताक्रूझ - चेंबूर… pic.twitter.com/IGliD4VjaB — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 25, 2024

After getting permission from the Bombay High court, L ward has conducted encroachment removal drive on Santacruz- Chembur road. According to BMC, it has cleared the eight thousand square metre area but within that 300 meter wide area is actually be made available for the widening of the meethi river.

After the direction of BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarani and additional commissioner, Amit Saini, All the department of BMC coordinated well among themselves for the success of the drive. According to Devidas Kshirsagar, Deputy Commissioner of Zome five, constant hurdles from the residents and after long legal battle L ward finally succeed to remove encroachment.

According to BMC, direction has been given to Storm water drain department to construct safety wall along the mithi river to stop further encroachment. Storm water drain department has also provided mechanism and started the wall construction.

"Remaining encroachments will be removed after completion of legal proceedings. Directions were issued to road departments to finished the box drain works from Lal bahadur shastri road to meethi river." Said Dhanaji Herlekar assistant commissioner of L ward. As per the court order, compensation was given to some legal homes who were razed during the encroachment removal.