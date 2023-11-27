Meet Nitin Kadam: A Leader Who Gets Adrenaline Rush Doing Social Work |

Nitin Kadam, 66, is a hyperactive social worker who renders service to society round the clock with an extremely low profile. He is an NCP leader and former trustee of the famed Siddhivinayak Temple. He spoke to S Balakrishnan about his work. Excerpts:

When did you start doing social work?

I started nearly 50 years ago even without realising that it was social work. I kept getting an adrenaline rush to do more as I succeeded in pasting smiles on countless faces which had never smiled. Gardens have always bloomed in whichever soil I have ploughed on.

Who inspired you?

Maybe the children’s films of yesteryears, which my mother took me to see without fail. The ticket price was 25 paise back then. My parents were always eager to help and extend concrete support to anyone who sought smallest or largest assistance.

You are into politics as an NCP leader. Does politics hamper your work?

In fact, the politics of many people has been hampered because of my social work.

These days social work has become a profession. Even degrees are being offered in this field. How do you look at it?

I am of a very strong view that degrees and certificates are just a wall decoration and a fodder to your own ego. The desire of giving back to the community or the society cannot be imbibed through courses; it has to be inborn.

What are your three main achievements as a social worker?

It is difficult to speak about my achievements. But I am proud of my work at Gokuldas Tejpal and JJ Hospitals. I have helped thousands of students in obtaining books besides organising several medical and blood donation camps.