Meet IPS Sandip Ghuge: The 2015-Batch Officer Leading Mumbai North Zone II With A Focus On Crime Prevention And Security | File photo

Mumbai: Sandip Ghuge, a 2015-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre, is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone II, Mumbai. His office is located on the second floor of the Borivali Police Station Building on S.V. Road, Borivali West. The Malvani, Charkop, Kandivali, Borivali, MHB Colony and Gorai police stations fall under his jurisdiction. The newly sanctioned Madh–Marve Police Station is also expected to become operational under the zone in the near future. North Zone II covers a vast and diverse part of Mumbai's north-western suburbs, comprising densely populated residential neighbourhoods, commercial hubs, coastal villages, beaches and rapidly developing urban areas. The zone presents a wide range of policing challenges, including law and order, crime prevention, coastal security, and the safety of millions of residents.



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An engineer by qualification, Ghuge holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering before joining the Indian Police Service. His technical background is reflected in his systematic and analytical approach to policing, administration and problem-solving.



Over the course of his career, Ghuge has held several important assignments in the Maharashtra Police. He served as the Superintendent of Police (SP), Akola, where he supervised law and order, crime prevention and district policing. He was later posted as the Superintendent of Police, Sangli, where he handled several sensitive law-and-order situations and major criminal investigations.





During his tenure in Sangli, Ghuge earned appreciation for expediting the investigation and trial in the murder case of a minor girl. His efforts to ensure a thorough investigation and close coordination with the prosecution helped facilitate a speedy trial, reflecting his commitment to delivering timely justice and ensuring accountability in crimes against women and children.



As DCP, North Zone II, Ghuge is responsible for maintaining law and order across one of Mumbai's busiest suburban zones, preventing and detecting crime, supervising investigations, coordinating security arrangements during festivals and major public events, and strengthening community policing initiatives. He also oversees coastal security and works closely with civic agencies and other law enforcement units to ensure effective policing in the region.



Known for his disciplined approach, accessibility and emphasis on professional policing, Ghuge believes in proactive law enforcement, prompt decision-making and close public engagement. His leadership focuses on strengthening public confidence in the police while ensuring efficient and people-centric policing across North Zone II.



Contact: 022-28903899

Email: dcpzone11-mum@mahapolice.gov.in

Address: Borivali Police Station Building, 2nd Floor, S.V. Road, Borivali West, Mumbai – 400092