Mumbai Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Dies In RPF Custody At CSMT Station After Alleged Altercation; Maharashtra CID Takes Over Investigation | File photo

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Imran Sheikh, died while in RPF custody at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Imran had arrived in Mumbai two days earlier in search of employment and had reportedly approached the RPF post at CSMT seeking help. An argument allegedly broke out, following which his relatives accused RPF personnel of assaulting him.

Central Railway officials, however, claimed that Imran first assaulted RPF personnel, following which force was used. According to officials, on September 20, 2026, at about 10:18 am, an unidentified man, aged approximately 30 years, approached the RPF CSMT Main Post seeking information about trains to Khandwa. He was reportedly behaving erratically, claiming that some persons were trying to kill him, and later became aggressive, hitting RPF SI Aniket as well as himself.

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RPF personnel said he was restrained to prevent him from causing injury to himself, and the GRP CSMT was informed. Five GRP personnel subsequently reached the RPF Post. He was subsequently kept in RPF custody in an injured condition.

Later, after Imran went to the toilet and did not return for around 10 minutes, RPF personnel reportedly broke open the door and found him unconscious. Officials said that at about 12:30 pm, he was permitted to use the toilet and when there was no response for around 7–8 minutes, the door was opened and he was found unconscious.

He was rushed to St George Hospital, where he was shifted at about 12:54 pm and doctors declared him dead. The GRP registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), while his body was sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem. The report is awaited.

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CCTV scrutiny revealed that the man had been moving around the CSMT premises since early morning, including visits to the GRP office and Help Desk. No ID card or mobile phone was found on him. Two general tickets were recovered — Khandwa–Bhusaval, dated September 18, 2026, and Nashik–Dadar, dated September 19, 2026. His photograph has been shared with the Bhusaval Division and local police for identification and tracing of his movements.

GRP CSMT is registering a UD (Unnatural Death) case, while further CCTV examination and investigation are underway.

The investigation has now been handed over to the Maharashtra CID. CID Konkan Range SP Prashant Waghunde has initiated the probe. CCTV footage from the station and RPF office has been secured for investigation.

Imran is survived by his wife and two children.