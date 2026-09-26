Meet DCP Gajanan Rajmane: Mumbai North Zone III Officer With Anti-Insurgency Experience And A Tough Crime Control Approach | File photo

Mumbai: Gajanan Rajmane, an officer of the Maharashtra State Police Service (SPS), is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone III, Mumbai. His office is located at the Dahisar Police Station campus, Shailendra Nagar, S.V. Road, Dahisar (East). The Vanrai, Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Samta Nagar, Dahisar, and Kasturba Marg police stations fall under his jurisdiction. The zone comprises densely populated residential areas, rapidly developing suburbs, commercial establishments, forested regions such as Aarey Colony, and several crime-sensitive pockets, making it one of Mumbai's operationally challenging policing jurisdictions.

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DCP Rajmane, a Maharashtra State Police Service officer from the 2010–11 batch, holds a Master's degree (M.A.) in English Linguistics and Literature. Early in his career, Rajmane served as Superintendent of Police in Naxal-affected regions, gaining experience in anti-insurgency operations. He was later posted in Malegaon, where he handled law-and-order challenges, and later had a brief stint in Satara. He subsequently joined the Nagpur Crime Branch before serving as DCP Zone III, Nagpur, where he earned a reputation for his firm and disciplined style of policing. His first posting in Mumbai was as Superintendent of Police of Maharashtra Force One, the state's elite anti-terror and anti-insurgency force.



Rajmane is widely known across Maharashtra for his uncompromising, fearless approach to crime control and his strong emphasis on community policing. During his tenure as DCP Zone III, Nagpur, he launched sustained crackdowns against organised crime syndicates, habitual offenders and history-sheeters, earning a reputation as a tough officer who maintained zero tolerance towards criminal activities. His decisive policing significantly strengthened public confidence in law enforcement.





Despite his tough image, Rajmane is equally recognised for his people-centric initiatives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he honoured sanitation workers as "Covid Yoddhas" in recognition of their frontline service. He has also actively participated in operations to trace and reunite missing children with their families, reflecting his commitment to humanitarian policing alongside crime control.



Since taking charge of North Zone III in Mumbai, Rajmane has overseen several sensitive law-and-order operations, including drives against unauthorised constructions and religious structures in Aarey Colony, ensuring that enforcement actions were carried out peacefully while maintaining communal harmony. His balanced approach to policing combines strict implementation of the law with proactive engagement with local communities.



Apart from his policing career, Rajmane is regarded as an academically inclined officer and an accomplished author. His Marathi book, Khandyavarche Stars (Stars on Shoulders), reflects on the human, social and professional dimensions of policing, offering readers insights into the responsibilities and challenges faced by police officers.



Rajmane has extensive experience in anti-insurgency operations, crime investigation, law-and-order management, and community policing. He is a seasoned officer known for his operational discipline, fearless leadership, academic outlook, and commitment to public service.



Contact: 022 28283889, 022 28282500

Email: dcpzone12mum@mahapolice.gov.in

Address: Near Shailendra Nagar, Vrundavan Road, Dahisar (East), Mumbai – 400068