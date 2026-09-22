I-T Deepens Maratha Agitation Probe: Finances, Govt Contracts, Sand-Mining & Land Assets Under Scrutiny

AI

Mumbai: Protest ends, probe begins. The Income Tax Department has launched a financial scrutiny of some leaders linked to the Maratha reservation agitation, along with their family members, business associates and connected entities across Maharashtra.

Multi-Year Financial Records Under Scrutiny

The I-T scrutiny has reportedly begun in connection with associates of the activists,officials familiar with the scrutiny said. The multi-year review covers tax returns, financial disclosures, asset valuations and high-value transactions. The department is also examining government contracts awarded to the Maratha leaders and firms linked to their relatives or associates, including bidding patterns, unusual increases in turnover, related-party transactions and allegations of quid pro quo in the award of contracts.

The I-T probe details are out couple of days after Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil called off his 12th protest and suspended his proposed second march to Mumbai over the demand for Kunbi (OBC) certificates for eligible members of the Maratha community, based on historical records including the Hyderabad, Satara and Kolhapur Gazetteers.

Rs 764 Crore Contract Allegations Examined

The scrutiny follows allegations raised by political opponents of the agitation, including former Jarange-Patil associate Ajay Baraskar, over the government contracts secured by a private company incorporated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2023 by a relative of a political figure considered part of the core management team of Maratha reservation agitation leader Jarange-Patil. According to the allegations, the company secured government works worth around Rs 764 crore within three-and-a-half years. The allegations further claim that some of these contracts were linked to negotiations held during Jarange-Patil’s fast-unto-death, when ministers intervened to negotiate with the protesters, and suggest that the contracts were awarded as part of an understanding to calm or withdraw the agitation.

However, officials familiar with the preliminary examination have rejected allegations of political quid-pro-quo, blackmail or government pressure in the contract awards. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was no evidence that the Maharashtra government awarded the contracts as a favour to agitation leaders or to persuade protesters to withdraw or dilute their agitation.

Officials Reject Political Quid-Pro-Quo Claims

But, the official confirmed the Rs 764.7 crore figure but said it lacked context. The business had operated as a proprietorship since 2000, executing 259 works worth a cumulative Rs 764.7 crore between 2016 and 2023, before being incorporated as a private limited company on March 1, 2023. Officials said the earlier firm’s experience and work record were subsequently considered for the new entity under applicable tendering rules.

The official further stated that the department had identified issues in the financial and asset records of some directors and family members linked to the Maratha leader. Their personal assets, including properties and other financial holdings, are now under scrutiny.

The I-T examination also extends to several individuals in the wider network surrounding the Maratha reservation agitation, including a relative of Jarange-Patil and others whose business interests and financial links are being examined. Some of the individuals have been associated with allegations relating to sand trading and illegal sand-mining activities. Police records show that the relative has faced cases involving alleged illegal transportation and removal of sand. The tax department is examining the business interests and transactions of the individuals concerned as part of the broader scrutiny, officials said.

In another case, questions have been raised over the acquisition of large parcels of land in Jalna and the source of funds used for such purchases by one of the individuals close to Jarange-Patil. Officials are examining the valuation of the alleged land holdings and the source and flow of funds involved.

The scrutiny also covers people associated with the organisational network of the Maratha reservation agitation. Among them are a local sarpanch described as a close aide who has been associated with the agitation’s leadership for several years, as well as two farmers involved in organising rallies, tours and other activities of the movement and identified in earlier reports as members of its organisational team. Their financial records, assets and links to the wider network are also being examined, officials said.

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