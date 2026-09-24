Meet DCP Datta Nalawade: Leading Mumbai's West Zone III After Major Crime, Narcotics And Cybercrime Investigations | File photo

Mumbai: Datta Nalawade, an officer of the Maharashtra State Police Service (SPS), is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Zone III, Mumbai. His office is located at the MIDC Police Station building on Central Road, Andheri (East). The Meghwadi, Jogeshwari, Powai, Sakinaka, Andheri, and MIDC police stations fall under his jurisdiction. The zone comprises major industrial estates, IT parks, commercial establishments, residential neighbourhoods and rapidly developing business hubs, making it one of Mumbai's strategically significant policing jurisdictions.



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DCP Nalawade, a native of Satara, holds an M.Sc. in Agricultural Economics. Before joining the Maharashtra Police as a DySP/ACP in 2010, he worked as an officer with the State Bank of India and later as an Assistant Commissioner (Sales Tax). He served as SDPO (Sub-divisional police officer) in Etapalli, Gadchiroli, and Mangaon, Raigad, before being promoted and posted as DCP in Mumbai, where he has been serving since 2018. Although an SPS officer, he has served in several prominent IPS-cadre positions during his career.



Before taking charge of West Zone III (formerly Zone X), Nalawade served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) at the Mumbai Crime Branch, where he supervised several high-profile investigations. He regularly addressed the media on sensitive cases, including the probe into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October 2024. He also oversaw the probe into the April 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, in which investigators alleged the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. During the Baba Siddique murder investigation, Nalawade ensured that all possible angles, including those related to actor Salman Khan and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, were thoroughly examined. He also supervised the verification of social media posts in which the alleged assailants claimed responsibility for the killing.





Nalawade is particularly known for his work against organised drug trafficking. During his tenure with the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), he led several operations targeting narcotics manufacturing and distribution networks across Maharashtra and Gujarat. One of his biggest successes came in 2025 when, as DCP of Zone X, he led an operation that uncovered a clandestine mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit in Mysuru. Police seized 192.53 kg of the drug, valued at around ₹390 crore in the international market. The operation originated from the seizure of just 50 grams of MD, with investigators successfully tracing the supply chain to the factory.



Nalawade also held an additional charge of the Mumbai Cyber Police during a period when the unit functioned without a full-time DCP. He led the department while it investigated several high-value cybercrime and financial fraud cases involving crores of rupees.



His leadership was also evident during the hostage crisis at a studio in Powai, where an accused held 17 children captive. In an effort to secure their safe release, Nalawade reached out to former Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar to help establish communication with the accused. Although the initiative did not succeed, it reflected his willingness to explore every possible avenue to resolve the crisis peacefully.



With extensive experience in crime detection, narcotics enforcement, cybercrime investigations and law-and-order management, Nalawade is regarded as a seasoned officer known for his operational expertise, professional integrity and commitment to public safety.

Contact: 022 28367767, 022 28361312, 022 28221859

Email: dcpzone10-mum@mahapolice.gov.in

Address: MIDC Police Station Building, Central Road, MIDC, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400093