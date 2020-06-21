Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Medical students demand option to appear for exams

Medical students are irked with the decision of the state government to cancel final year exams and conduct optional exams for all courses apart from medical programmes. Students of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) medical programmes claim they are the only ones being forced to appear for exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation despite having worked in the frontlines catering to coronavirus patients.

Students claim they know the risks involved and the importance of distancing as they have catered to COVID-19 patients. Hetal Mehta, a final year MBBS student, said, "I have been working as an assisstant for the last two months in my college hospital catering to COVID-19 patients. I have seen the risks involved first-hand and I have done my part professionally. The state government should not force us to risk our lives again by compelling us to appear for exams along with several other students, faculty and staff."

If the state can give around 10.18 lakh final year students of other courses an option to appear for exams then we should be given the same option too whether to appear or be graded based on average marks of previous semesters. Yashad Vyas, a final year PG student of physiotherapy, said, "The state has given an option to final students of other courses to appear for exams or get average marks then, why are we being denied that option? Is it that the state does not care about the safety of medical students who have helped saved lives during the pandemic?"

On June 4, the Governor of Maharashtra granted approval to the proposal of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to conduct all UG and PG exams starting from July 15 onwards. The plan was submitted by state medical education minister Amit Deshmukh. MUHS governs all medical colleges in the state.

Students claim it is not safe to appear for exams considering the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing every day. Also, some students have returned to their native and are unable to find transport to return to their colleges in the city. Shailesh Gajanan, a final year MBBS student said, "My practicals are starting from June end but I am unable to find transport. Also, I do not know where will I stay in Mumbai as I was asked to vacate my hostel accommodation earlier. It is not safe to travel to a red zone but the state government seems to give a deaf ear."