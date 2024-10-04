Medical Colleges Force Minister To Call Meeting For Stalling Second Round Of Admissions

A day after private medical colleges in Maharashtra threatened the state government of stalling the second round admissions to MBBS and BDS (dental) courses, sources said that state minister for medical education Hasan Mushrif will chair a meeting on October 4 to address the concerns.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell asked the colleges to complete the admission process as per the schedule, failing which legal action as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act, 2015 would be initiated.

Read Also Central Govt Gives Nod For 8 New Medical Colleges In Maharashtra

In a letter to the state’s medical education secretary, the Association of Managements of Private Medical and Dental Colleges of Maharashtra said, “The second round of admission process of MBBS students will be suspended at the institution level because of pending fee reimbursements from the government.” The second round of admission was notified by the state government on October L.

There are three regular rounds of admission, apart from the mop-up rounds to fill up available seats, if any. Sources said that scholarship funds are released by different departments (such as social justice, among others) and it does not come under the purview of the ministry. “It is true that scholarship funds for some colleges have not been released for four years, but it is wrong to hold the government at ransom,” a high-ranking official said on condition of anonymity.