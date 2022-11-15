Measles outbreak in Mumbai: CM steps in, Public Health Department issues appeal to citizens

Measles | NIH Medline Plus

Hours after the death of a one year male child in Mumbai due to measles, the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately take all necessary and ensure that infection remains under control.

Number of confirmed measles cases in Mumbai rise up to 126

CM’s directives came in the wake of increasing intensity of measles infection in the city. The number of confirmed measles cases in Mumbai has shot up to 126 after laboratory confirmation from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. This number is likely to rise further as currently the city has 908 suspected cases of measles.

The Chief Minister’s Office said, ‘’Against the background of increasing measles infection, the Chief Minister spoke to Municipal Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal over the phone and gave instructions. Also learned what precautions are being taken by the BMC’s health department. All necessary medicines should be kept available for children who are infected and undergoing treatment in hospitals.’’

The CM further asked the BMC to take due care to curb the spread of infection. He also directed that the pace of vaccination should be increased and the survey of the affected should be carried out on a large scale.

The CM also discussed with the Health Minister Mr Tanaji Sawant and asked the Health Department to be vigilant and take measures to deal with the infection.

What is Measles?

Measles is a disease caused by a virus. The measles virus is spread through the air through the cough of patients and enters the body through the respiratory system of the person in contact. The health department of the state has appealed that if the symptoms of this disease are found, contact the nearest health center and take care without panic.

Public Health Department says 'don't panic'

On the other hand, the Public Health Department has appealed to the citizens to approach the neared primary health centre if the symptoms of measles are found. The citizens have been urged not to panic but take necessary care.

The symptoms included fever, red rash on the body and red eyes. Measles is a disease caused by a virus. The measles virus is spread through the air through the cough of patients and enters the body through the respiratory system of the person in contact.

‘’Symptoms start appearing seven to ten days after the measles virus enters the body. In the beginning there may be one-two or all three symptoms of fever and cough, cold, red eyes. After two-four days there will be a rash all over the body, which spreads behind the ears and on the face, chest and stomach. Therefore, possible risks can be avoided by taking care in time,’’ the department in its appeal.

‘’The amount of vitamin A in the body of a measles patient decreases. Deficiency of vitamin A can cause eye diseases and diseases like diarrhoea, pneumonia, encephalitis etc. If a patient with measles is given a dose of vitamin A for two consecutive days, it can be cured soon,’’ the department noted.

According to the department, vaccination is an effective way to prevent measles and the vaccine is available in every government hospital. Measles can be prevented if vaccinated as per the vaccination schedule. Children who have not been vaccinated against Measles/Rubella should be vaccinated.

‘’Measles can be prevented by regular vaccination. The first dose of vaccine is given between nine months to 12 months and the second dose is given between 16 to 24 months of age. The Health Department has appealed to those who have the symptoms of measles to immediately contact their nearest primary health center and consult a doctor.