MCA Warns Citizens Against Phishing Scams, Fake Officials And Call Forwarding Fraud

The MCA and Cyber Police have urged citizens to verify official communications and avoid phishing links and call forwarding scams | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 10: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has warned citizens to stay alert against scammers impersonating MCA officials and targeting unsuspecting victims in phishing frauds.

"Beware of fraudulent calls, WhatsApp messages, emails, ZIP files, phishing messages and fake websites impersonating MCA, RBI, Income Tax Department or other government department officials," the advisory stated.

The advisory also cautioned citizens not to click on suspicious links, open unsolicited ZIP files or attachments, or share sensitive information, as this can lead to financial fraud.

"MCA never contacts stakeholders via mobile calls or WhatsApp regarding non-compliance or enforcement actions. One should verify communications only at mca.gov.in," the advisory stated.

Cyber Police Issue Alert

In another advisory, the cyber police warned citizens about call-forwarding scams. "Fraudsters may impersonate banks, telecom companies or government officials and ask the victim to dial a code or enable call forwarding on your phone," the alert stated.

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"Do not do it. Call forwarding can redirect incoming calls, including OTP and verification calls, to scammers, putting your accounts at risk. Never enable call forwarding on the instructions of an unknown caller. Never share OTPs, PINs, passwords or banking details. Verify such requests only through the official customer care of your bank or telecom service provider," the alert added.

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