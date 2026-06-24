Maharashtra Cyber Police Issue Advisories On QR Code, AI Voice And Fake SMS Scams Amid Rising Fraud | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber police have issued advisories warning citizens about different rampant cybercrimes such as QR code scam. AI voice scam and scam related to fake SMS and malicious links.

Device Security

According to the police, one should not scan unknown QR codes and avoid clicking on suspicious links as the scammers can steal the victim's data. The alert further advised citizens to keep their devices and apps updated and never share OTP, PIN or password with anyone.

In another advisory, the cyber police stated that scammers use AI technology to clone the voice of someone the victim knows (like their boss, friend, or relative). The scammers can call the victim and urgently demand money on the pretext of a payment, a deal, or an emergency.

Verification Advice

The scammers would tell the victim not to speak to anyone else and ask the victim to transfer the money immediately. Trusting the voice, the victim would be induced to transfer the money, only to find out later that they've been scammed. The alert also warned citizens not to trust unknown calls immediately and always follow up a voice call with a video call or a direct call back and verify details before making any payment.

A separate advisory stated that cyber criminals are sending fake messages of banks, UPI, KYC, toll & delivery alerts to steal victim's money and personal data. "Never click on links in SMS, WhatsApp or Email, always verify messages directly on official websites or apps and report immediately on 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in," the alert stated.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/