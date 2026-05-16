MBVV Police Crack Down On Drug Trafficking: 40 Arrested In Three Weeks, Including 6 Foreign Nationals | AI

Mira-Bhayandar: Taking serious note of the alarming rise in drug trafficking and consumption across the twin cities of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar, the local police launched a major crackdown.

Under the leadership of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, a special campaign was conducted from April 20 to May 12 with the primary goal of breaking the spine of the drug mafia and saving the younger generation from addiction.

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Joint Police Operation

All three sub-divisional offices, two Anti-Narcotics Cells (ANC), and three units of the Crime Branch operating under the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate joined forces for this extensive operation.Arrests and Massive Seizures.

According to official police data: 40 traffickers were arrested during the campaign, which includes 6 foreign nationals.Contraband with an estimated international market value of ₹1.90 crore was seized.The confiscated illicit substances include ganja (marijuana), gard (heroin), brown sugar, cocaine, charas, MDMA pills, hydroponic weed, mephedrone, and drug-laced cough syrups.

Legal Action and Preventive Measures

The police initiated strict preventive actions against 232 habitual narcotics offenders. Additionally, 422 individuals were detained for consuming ganja.

More than 500 cases have been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The police reiterated that the production, consumption, and trafficking of drugs under the NDPS Act are severe, punishable offenses.

Local citizens have expressed hope that this administrative action will not remain a temporary campaign but will continue consistently to completely eradicate the drug menace from the roots.