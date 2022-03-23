MBMC’s pick-&-choose policy for tax recovery under scanner, builders, hotels, bars spared, common man, religious places face heat

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) once again stands exposed for its double standards and pick and choose policy adopted by its property tax department. While the common taxpayers have been at the receiving end with intense recovery drives, builders, developers, land bank owners, commercial establishments-mainly hotels and bars have evaded action even after brazenly saddles multi-crore arrears on the cash strapped civic body.

This came to light when a team of tax personnel led by ward officer- Chandrakant Borse pasted a seizure notice outside a Sai Baba Temple in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road for unpaid property tax bills amounting to Rs. 1. 48 lakh.

“The temple has been in existence since 2010 and we have been constantly following up with the civic administration to roll back the unjustified tax assessment. The civic body is deliberately hurting religious sentiments.” said a devotee-Satish Hasbe. While ward officer Chandrakant Borse did not respond to phone calls despite several attempts, deputy municipal commissioner- Sanjay Shinde said there was no question of being biased in recovering tax.

“Not the actual shrine, but only the adjoining areas of any religious place like hall and other covered areas come under the tax ambit. For relaxations, the concerned trust has to approach the charity commissioner. ”clarified Shinde. The MBMC has issued similar notices to various other religious places. However, a policy in context to taxation of religious institutions is yet to be framed by the civic body, sources said. Meanwhile, the tax officials left with a warning that they would seal the premises if the dues are not cleared within 48 hours, triggering anger amongst devotees and local residents.

