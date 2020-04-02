MBMC to use telemedicine to expand medical services during lockdown

Bhayandar: The health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has teamed up with private doctors in the twin-city, to launch a tele-medicine project so patients can seek free medical consultations and prescriptions for minor ailments by making phone calls or also through video conferencing services during the lockdown period.

The civic administration has released a list of around 50 registered medical practitioners including- general physicians, pediatricians, surgeons, gynecologists and orthopedics along with their contact details and consultation timings. The list is being uploaded on MBMC’s official website and various social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

Outlining the importance of tele-medicine, where social distancing is a must in the wake of high risk of contagious infections, Dr. Rajeev Agarwal of Kasturi Hospital in Bhayandar, said, “I am glad to be part of this cause, so far I have received nearly 45 phone calls- mostly from people having fever.”