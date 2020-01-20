MBMC plays blind to leaning traffic blinker

Bhayandar: Proper maintenance of electric light poles and traffic signals seems to be the last thing on the mind of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), posing a serious threat to the lives of pedestrians and motorists.

This solar traffic signal blinker near the busy road intersection close to PVR Cinema in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road is a standing testimony to MBMC’s apathy. The solar powered amber blinker has tilted to a dangerous angle for the several weeks and can collapse any moment.

However, as usual, the civic administration is probably waiting for it to fall and cause a major mishap to wake them up from their deliberate slumber. An alternate to speed breakers, blinker lights illustrate the traffic to slow down speed. Notably, the public works department spends lakhs of rupees every month towards the upkeep of electric light poles and traffic signal mechanism in the twin-city.