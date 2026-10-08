MBMC Invitation Card Protocol Breach: Additional Commissioner Priyanka Rajput Transferred To Vasai-Virar Civic Body |

Mira Bhayander: A breach of state protocol in official event invitation cards has cost the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) administration dearly. Taking serious note of the protocol violation, the Maharashtra state government conducted an inquiry and transferred MBMC Additional Commissioner Priyanka Rajput to the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation as Deputy Commissioner. Sachin Bangar has been appointed in her place as the new Additional Commissioner, triggering intense discussion within municipal circles.

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​The controversy stems from an inauguration ceremony for a sports complex held on April 15, 2026. Official protocol required the invitation card draft to be reviewed and certified by protocol officers prior to printing. However, the inquiry revealed that the cards were printed without completing this mandatory process.

​Crucially, the invitation failed to give proper placement and protocol priority to Pratap Sarnaik, Maharashtra's Transport Minister and Guardian Minister of Dharashiv district, according to his seniority. What began as a oversight in card layout quickly escalated into a direct issue of compliance with government protocol rules.

​Second Invitation Card Under Scrutiny

​During the investigation, a second invitation card for a May 5, 2026 Labor Day felicitation ceremony celebrating the municipal corporation's silver jubilee year also came under scrutiny. The inquiry noted that this draft was similarly finalized without official approvals or adherence to required protocol procedures.

​A five-member committee was constituted to probe both incidents. Following its meeting on July 20, 2026, the committee submitted a final report stating that the concerned departments and officials failed to follow the General Administration Department circular dated November 20, 2025, as well as orders issued by the Municipal Commissioner on March 11, 2026.

​Inquiry Findings and Administrative Shuffle

​Following the submission of the inquiry report, the Protocol Department and Urban Development Department initiated action, leading to state-level administrative reshuffling. Along with Rajput's transfer, disciplinary notes were recorded against City Engineer Deepak Khambit for finalizing the sports complex invitation text without proper certification. Municipal circles are now closely watching what further action may be taken against Khambit.

"Protocol Respects the Post, Not the Person"

​Commenting on the action, Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized that administrative officers must strictly adhere to official rules and protocol. He clarified that observing protocol at government events is not merely about respecting an individual or minister, but about honoring the constitutional position of elected representatives.

​Sarnaik expressed expectation that irregular practices will have no place in administrative functioning and that future protocol violations will be avoided. With a dispute over name order on an invitation leading to the transfer of an Additional Commissioner, attention now turns to how strictly protocol rules will be enforced in upcoming municipal events.