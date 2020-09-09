MBMC clears hurdles for Police Commissionerate HQ in Mira Road

Almost immediately after The Free Press Journal highlighted the plight (Unified Commissionerate Created but Police Chief Awaits Office Space) of the newly created Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, which was sans official working space, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) swung into action and cleared the hurdles for setting up the headquarters for the elevated police apparatus.

A committee headed by Mayor-Jyotsna Hasnale met on Monday and decided to hire-out two MBMC properties in Mira Road including- Saint Acharya Shri Padmasagar Suriji Bhawan- a ground plus 3 floored building (admeasuring 31,234 sq.ft.) in the Shanti Garden area and another structure on survey number 249 to house the headquarters and to accommodate offices of the deputy commissioners respectively.

However, both the properties will serve as provisional arrangements for the police department, till construction and infrastructure work of its permanent headquarters gets complete.

“We are thankful to the Mayor and the municipal corporation. We look forward to completion of the formalities and basic works completed at an early date and start functioning of the commissionerate from the premises at the earliest,“ said IPS officer- Sadanand Date who has been appointed as the first chief of the unified police commissionerate.

Municipal commissioner- Dr. Vijay Rathod, deputy mayor- Hasmukh Geholot, Deputy SP-Shashikant Bhosale, City Engineer- Shivaji Barkund, Executive Engineer- Deepak Khambit, Adv. Ravi Vyas and group leaders of political parties in the MBMC registered their presence in the meeting headed by the Mayor.

Notably, the committee which had been constituted in January this year to take a final call on provisional arrangements for the policing system met for the first time in eight months, even as the fate of the headquarters had continued to hang in balance.